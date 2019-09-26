Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy presents ‘Bad News’ and ‘F is for Flamingo”

Each week, we feature student artwork from students around the Houston area. This week, we’re featuring work from students at Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy.
Our first piece is a photo by 8-year-old Jesus Rosas. He's in the 3rd grade, and his photo is called "Bad News." Jesus says his photo depicts a boy receiving bad news on the phone. He says he enjoyed working with the lighting in his photo.
Our second piece of art is by 8-year-old Angie Pequeno. She's also in the 3rd grade, and her piece is called "F is for Flamingo." Angie says her inspiration for this piece was simple -- she read an alphabet book, and chose the letter "F" and decided to draw a flamingo.