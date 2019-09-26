Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy presents ‘Historical Lindsay’ and ‘Somebody Left Their Boot’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork from students around the Houston area. This week, we’re featuring work from students at Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy.

Our first piece is by 9-year-old Lindsay Izaguierre. She's in the 4th grade, and her piece is called "Historical Lindsay." She says she likes art because it calms her down, and for this piece, she says the letters represent her family's initials and one for her brother who passed away.

Our second piece is by 8-year-old Evan Velasquez. He's in the 3rd grade, and her piece is called "Somebody Left Their Boot." Evan likes art because he enjoys learning to draw better.