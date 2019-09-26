Brother arrested after boy, 17, fatally shot at friend’s home in Spring

SPRING, Texas — A 17-year-old boy shot by his brother while visiting a friend in Spring has passed away at the hospital, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
The victim's brother has been taken into custody and is facing charges, MCSO tweeted out Thursday. Deputies said the identities of the teens will not be released.
Sheriffs deputies were called to The Farrington apartment complex on Rayford Road about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said the two brothers, both 17, were visiting a friend's house when the shooting happened.
One brother was handling a gun while his sibling was in the restroom, deputies said. While he was handling the firearm, it went off. A bullet went through the bathroom door and hit the victim in the torso.
The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His brother was charged with tampering with evidence.
MCSO and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.