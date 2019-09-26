Fort Bend Austin High School wide receiver Troy Omeire is this week’s Class Act

“He can jump, he can catch, he’s got huge hands, so it makes it easy on the quarterbacks because it’s hard to miss him,” Fort Bend Austin High School coach Mike Arogbonlo said.

Troy Omeire’s talent shows. The Fort Bend Austin wide receiver stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and doesn’t lack athletic ability.

“In seventh grade I was about 5-foot-8, eighth grade like 6 foot. And then when I came to high school, I was 6-foot-2 and then now I’m 6-foot-5 so, my knees, they just keep growing.”

Physical attributes aside, Arogbonlo said Omeire has worked hard from day one and is a leader on the team.

“He’s a great kid,” Arogbonlo said. “He loves his family and loves this family as well, his football team, his teammates. Everyone around school enjoys him, administrators, teachers, they all enjoy Troy.”

He’ll have a big crowd cheering him on as he gets ready to play at the University of Texas.

“It’s fun and all, but it’s like not over because I know I have more to do,” Omeire said.

He’s living out the advice he has for younger players.

“To grind and be focused, because if you’re not focused, you can’t do anything,” Omeire said.

He said he didn’t grow up dreaming of playing in the NFL because he really didn’t know it could be an option for him, but he’s put in the work and says he’ll stay focused.

“If I can make the league, I can help my mom out and stuff. I can help my program, my high school and myself,” Omeire said.

When Omeire isn’t on the football field, he enjoys fishing and hanging out with his family.

He said he’d like to be a football coach one day.

