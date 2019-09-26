Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is back! Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe gets a sneak peek

It's the 83rd Annual Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo this weekend! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe heads out to Rosenberg, Texas for a sneak peek of the festivities ahead of gates opening.

