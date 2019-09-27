Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy presents ‘The Egyptian Crossword’ and ‘Yo Soy Arte (I Am Art)’

Each week, we feature student artwork from students around the Houston area. This week, we’re featuring work from students at Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy.

Our first piece is by 9-year-old Jayla Wilkes. She's in the fourth grade and her piece is called "The Egyptian Crossword," which depicts cats back in the year 500 B.C., and how important to the culture they were back then. Jayla says she loves art because it allows her mind to be creative.

Our second piece is by 8-year-old Luis Molina. He's in the third grade, and his piece is called "Yo Soy Arte (I Am Art)." Luis says this drawing is of him, and that the letters he drew around himself are for the people he loves.

