All it takes is one taste to know why we’re big fans of That Funnel Cake Place

Posted 10:54 AM, September 27, 2019, by

For those of you with a taste for decadent funnel cake— your cravings no longer have to hold until rodeo season or the county fair! That Funnel Cake Place visits Morning Dose for another fun Food Truck Friday.

