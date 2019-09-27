John Whiterspoon talks favorite career moments, shows at Improve Houston 

Posted 11:14 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, September 27, 2019

Our next guest has had some of the most memorable lines on the big screen— now he's in h-town to make us laugh! Comedian and actor John Whiterspoon visits Morning Dose to talk about his favorite career moments and what he's been up to, including some upcoming performance at Improv Houston.

