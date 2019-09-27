Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A Harris County jury has found Ronald Haskell Jr., the man accused of killing the Stay family, guilty of capital murder.

Next up is the sentencing phase where the jury will be deciding if he should receive life in prison or the death penalty.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Haskell following a horrific attack on the Stay family in July 2014.

Police said Haskell went on a shooting rampage when the family wouldn't tell him where his ex-wife was. Katie Stay was Haskell’s ex-wife’s sister.

Katie Stay, 34, and her husband Stephen Stay, 39, along with the couple's children 13-year-old Bryan, 9-year-old Emily, 7-year-old Rebecca, and 4-year- old Zach were all shot to death in their Spring home.

The couple's oldest child Cassidy, who was 15 at the time, was also shot but played dead until Haskell was gone. She then called 9-1-1.

Haskell’s defense failed to prove he was not guilty by reason of insanity.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said she is grateful for the jurors’ attention to all of the evidence in this case over the past few weeks and said “there was never a reasonable doubt that Haskell meticulously planned and carried out the slaughter of the Stay family.”