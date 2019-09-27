Live the ‘champagne life’ for a night at local women’s event this weekend!

Posted 10:13 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45AM, September 27, 2019

Do you want to live the "champagne life" along with fabulous stilettos for one night— and for a great cause? Founder of this woman's work  Carla Lane and mentee Michelle Jones visit Morning Dose to share how you can join the fun this weekend.

