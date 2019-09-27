Promotions Producer

Overview

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Creative Services Producer to work in our Houston location.

The Producer will be a highly motivated and creative individual. This position will be responsible for producing effective commercials, promotion, digital marketing and special projects.

Responsibilities

  • Write, produce and edit commercials, promotions and digital ads that meet or exceed client/station objectives
  • Effectively collaborate with peers, clients and sales team throughout the production process
  • Bring creative ideas to brainstorming sessions and readily pitch ideas to clients
  • Research, review and understand target audience/viewers and industry trends in effort to implement in to work product
  • Execute creative projects that are in line with company branding and goals
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
  • 1 year relevant experience required
  • Understand and execute writing, lighting, non linear and design principals
  • Ability manage time effectively while juggling multiple projects
  • Proficient with Adobe Premiere editing system
  • Fluent in DSLR technology and cinematography
  • Knowledge of Adobe AfterFX
  • Knowledge of social media platforms
  • Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
  • Must be able to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays

Equal Employment Opportunity

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 49 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 75 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 49 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM, the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV and Covers Media Group, an unrivaled source of online sports betting information. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com.

Tribune is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

