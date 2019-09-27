Promotions Producer

JOB ID: 2019-50086
Overview
KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Creative Services Producer to work in our Houston location.
The Producer will be a highly motivated and creative individual. This position will be responsible for producing effective commercials, promotion, digital marketing and special projects.
Responsibilities
- Write, produce and edit commercials, promotions and digital ads that meet or exceed client/station objectives
- Effectively collaborate with peers, clients and sales team throughout the production process
- Bring creative ideas to brainstorming sessions and readily pitch ideas to clients
- Research, review and understand target audience/viewers and industry trends in effort to implement in to work product
- Execute creative projects that are in line with company branding and goals
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 1 year relevant experience required
- Understand and execute writing, lighting, non linear and design principals
- Ability manage time effectively while juggling multiple projects
- Proficient with Adobe Premiere editing system
- Fluent in DSLR technology and cinematography
- Knowledge of Adobe AfterFX
- Knowledge of social media platforms
- Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays
Equal Employment Opportunity
#TBMB