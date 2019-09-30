Candlelight vigil tonight for fallen Harris County sheriff’s deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office invites the community to a candlelight vigil scheduled Monday night for fallen sheriff's deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

The vigil will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth Park, which is on Wheat Cross Drive in northwest Harris County.

There’s a great deal of significance to this location as Aug. 28 of this year marked the four years since the shooting death of deputy Darren Goforth. The two officers were close friends were close friends and Dhaliwal was the first deputy on the scene the day Goforth was killed.

Sadly, Dhaliwal was shot and killed about a mile from where Goforth was.

The tragic scene unfolded Friday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. at Willancy Lane and West Road. Dhaliwal was in the middle of a traffic stop and had returned to his patrol car when investigators said Robert Solis, 47, got out of the vehicle with a pistol and shot deputy Dhaliwal from behind.

The suspect was taken into custody about a mile from where the shooting happened and has been charged with capital murder.

For those that were fortunate enough to know Dhaliwal, this is hitting hard. He’s described as a trailblazer, being the first Sikh in Texas to wear his turban while on duty. He was a 10-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and leaves behind a wife and three children.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this is an incredible loss not only for the sheriff’s office, but for our entire community.

A Harris County resident sent us a video of fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. “He laughed and joked with all of us, and left a bright impression on my son who is deaf,” she said. Deputy Dhaliwal is an incredible loss not only to our HCSO family but to the entire community. pic.twitter.com/EbsdFeeWXO — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 28, 2019

"At this time, our Harris County sheriff’s office family would like to give thanks from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of support, prayers, and love we have received. We mourn the loss of a wonderful father, husband, son brother, friend, and last but not least, a Texas peace officer," Gonzalez tweeted.

Dhaliwal’s funeral will be Wednesday at the Barry Center. The sikh religious ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. and the law enforcement ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. The community is welcome at both, space permitting.

Several vigils were created in his honor over the weekend and one community is dedicating their National Night Out event to him.