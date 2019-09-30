Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Hairgrove Elementary presents ‘Still Life of Flowers’ and ‘DOT Masterpiece’

Each week, we feature student artwork from students around the Houston area. This week, we’re featuring work from students at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Hairgrove Elementary.

Our first piece is by 5th grader Ava Choung, and her drawing is called "Still Life Of Flowers." Ava says she loves art because you can create your own masterpiece that is unique from everybody else.

Our second piece is by first grader Emely Vilchez, and her piece is called "DOT Masterpiece." Emely said she loves using different colors to create colorful pieces, and she loves art because she gets to be creative.

