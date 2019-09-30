Full list of Red Cross Imelda Recovery Centers in Winnie, Kingwood and other Houston areas

HOUSTON (AMERICAN RED CROSS) — The American Red Cross continues to provide relief and comfort to residents affected by Tropical Storm Imelda. In order to reach more people, the Red Cross will open local Recovery Centers where those affected by flooding will have an opportunity to receive emergency clean up supplies and recovery resource assistance.

Caseworkers will be available to discuss your needs at the Recovery Centers. Recovery Centers may vary by location. Those who attend the Recovery Centers need to bring proof of address, such as a Driver’s License or a utility bill.

Over the next week, the centers will rotate to different sites across the affected counties. For most up-to-date listing go to the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Facebook page or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

Recovery Center Locations

* Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) **Parish Recovery Assistance Center (P-RAC) Updated as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29

Monday, September 30

Chambers County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | St. Louis Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 315 W. Buccaneer, Winnie, TX

Harris County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Grayson Community Center, 13828 Corpus Christi St. Houston, TX 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | IT May Community Center, 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, TX



9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Dr., Rm K 105, Kingwood, TX

Liberty County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Sacred Heart Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 3730 FM 160 North, Raywood, TX

Montgomery County 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Tullis Library, 21569 U.S. 59, New Caney, TX

Orange County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | St. Theresa Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 1409 6 th St., Orange, TX



Tuesday, October 1

Chambers County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | St. Louis Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 315 W. Buccaneer, Winnie, TX

Harris County 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Northeast/James Driver Community Center 10918 1/2 Bentley St., Houston, TX 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Grayson Community Center, 13828 Corpus Christi St., Houston, TX 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Dr., Rm K 105, Kingwood, TX

Liberty County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Sacred Heart Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 3730 FM 160 North, Raywood, TX

Montgomery County 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tullis Library, 21569 U.S. 59, New Caney, TX

Orange County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | St. Theresa Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 1409 6 th St., Orange, TX



Wednesday, October 2

Chambers County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | St. Louis Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 315 W. Buccaneer, Winnie, TX

Harris County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Grayson Community Center, 13828 Corpus Christi St., Houston 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | IT May Community Center, 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, TX 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Dr., Rm K 105, Kingwood, TX

Liberty County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Sacred Heart Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 3730 FM 160 North, Raywood, TX

Montgomery County 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tullis Library, 21569 U.S. 59, New Caney, TX

Orange County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | St. Theresa Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 1409 6 th St., Orange, TX 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Orange County Expo Center (*MARC), 11475 FM1442, Orange, TX



Thursday, October 3

Chambers County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | St. Louis Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 315 W. Buccaneer, Winnie, TX

Harris County 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Northeast/James Driver Community Center 10918 1/2 Bentley St., Houston, TX 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Grayson Community Center, 13828 Corpus Christi St., Houston, TX 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Dr., Rm K 105, Kingwood, TX

Liberty County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Sacred Heart Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 3730 FM 160 North, Raywood, TX

Montgomery County 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tullis Library, 21569 U.S. 59, New Caney, TX

Orange County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | St. Theresa Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 1409 6 th St., Orange, TX 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Orange County Expo Center (*MARC), 11475 FM1442, Orange, TX



Friday, October 4

Chambers County 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | St. Louis Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 315 W. Buccaneer, Winnie, TX

Harris County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Grayson Community Center, 13828 Corpus Christi St., Houston, TX 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Dr., Rm K 105, Kingwood, TX

Liberty County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Sacred Heart Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 3730 FM 160 North, Raywood, TX

Montgomery County 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tullis Library, 21569 U.S. 59, New Caney, TX

Orange County 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | St. Theresa Catholic Church (**P-RAC), 1409 6 th St., Orange, TX



Saturday, October 5

Harris County 9 a.m. to Noon | Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road, Crosby, TX 9 a.m. to Noon | Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Dr., Rm K 105, Kingwood, TX

Montgomery County 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tullis Library, 21569 U.S. 59, New Caney, TX



Red Cross Response

Overnight, estimates indicate more than 171 people sought refuge in seven Red Cross and community shelters across five counties

people sought refuge in Red Cross and community shelters across counties More than 450 disaster workers are working around the clock on the ground helping support shelters, distribute aid and connect with Spanish speaking disaster survivors to keep them informed about support available to them

disaster workers are working around the clock on the ground helping support shelters, distribute aid and connect with Spanish speaking disaster survivors to keep them informed about support available to them With the help of partners, the Red Cross has served over 36,500 meals and snacks since the storm began

meals and snacks since the storm began Distributed more than 17,000 relief supplies including comfort kits with hygiene items like toothbrushes and soap as well clean-up kits

relief supplies including comfort kits with hygiene items like toothbrushes and soap as well clean-up kits Red Cross mental health volunteers have made more than 3,300 mental health, spiritual care, and health-related contacts with flood survivors

The Red Cross is working with state and local government partners to ensure help is available where needed. To find the open shelters near you click here.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

The Red Cross mission is delivered through the commitment and passion of its volunteers. Whether you have four hours a month or four hours a day, there’s a place for you. If interested in joining the Red Cross, discover the possibilities at redcross.org/volunteer. All Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible by voluntary donations of time and money from the American people.

The American Red Cross is a United Way agency that shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.