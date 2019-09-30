National Anthem to be performed daily on CW39 Houston by famous and rising stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're making an old tradition new again with a daily broadcast of the National Anthem performed by emerging artists! You may remember years ago, we used to sign off with the anthem. We're proud to bring back the tradition!

CW39 Houston parent company Nexstar media Group is working with Broadcast Music Incorporated and Belmont University's Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business to produce the series, which features emerging singers and songwriters.

The artists include Texas native Kristen Kelly, Nashville-based Brian Sutherland and 2018 American Idol contestant Julia Cole.

The anthem will mark the beginning of the broadcast day at 4 a.m.