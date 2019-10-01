Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Hairgrove Elementary presents ‘Still Life of Flowers’ and ‘Dot Masterpiece’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork from students around the Houston area. This week, we’re featuring work from students at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Hairgrove Elementary.

Our first piece is by fourth grader Conner McDonald, and his piece is called "Still Life of Flowers." Conner says he enjoys drawing because of the colors and random pieces of art that people can create every day. He says he gets inspired seeing what people can create.

Our second piece is by first grader Mia Balmaceda, and her piece is called "Dot Masterpiece." Mia says the idea for this piece just popped in her head, and she thought it would be great and beautiful. Mia says she loves drawing things she likes and painting.