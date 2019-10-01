Funeral arrangements for fallen Harris County deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — In Houston several memorials have been set up in honor of fall Harris County sheriff's deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who is being remembered not only as an exceptional officer but also a great father, friend and son.

Dhaliwal’s funeral will be held Wednesday at Cy-Fair ISD’s Berry Center on Barker Cypress Road. The funeral will start at 10:30 a.m. with a Sikh religious ceremony followed by a law enforcement ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

The community is welcomed to attend both services. The center can hold 7,200 people. If more people come, organizers said the Cy-Fair FCU Stadium will be used as an overflow location and the service will be broadcast on the stadium’s large screen.

Monday night, a candlelit vigil was held at Deputy Darren Goforth Park and then another in the Copperbrook neighborhood just a few miles away. Hundreds of residents and community leaders paid their condolences, leaving sweet notes and pictures. It's the community where he often served.

Last night's vigil was for about two hours as people shared stories of how he impacted their lives. Though tears were shed, it was meant to be a celebration of his legacy. Many other law enforcement members and community leaders had a chance to speak before turning over the microphone to members of the Sikh community and longtime friends of Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal's family was there to hear all of these stories about the impact he made.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 10-year veteran of the force was someone people couldn’t help but love.

“He led by example," Gonzalez said. "He was a true community-oriented police officer that led from the heart. He never met a stranger and everyone that met him soon found the ability to love him.”