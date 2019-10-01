Mothers of children with special needs find strength, friends through Steel Magnolia Moms support group

The term "steel magnolia" refers to a strong woman who is soft and feminine but who also has tremendous fortitude. Morning Dose welcomes a group of mothers who exemplify those qualities each day as they raise their special kids. Maria Sotolongo speaks with the mothers of Steel Magnolia Moms, a community of mothers supporting other mothers with special needs children social media.

