Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal laid to rest today after Sikh, then law enforcement funeral service 

HOUSTON — Fallen Harris County sheriff's deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal will be laid to rest Wednesday following two funeral ceremonies, one in line with Sikh religious practices and then another honoring his law enforcement service.

The doors will open at the Cy-Fair ISD Berry Center in northwest Houston ‪at 9:30 a.m. Monday and the community is invited to celebrate the life of Dhaliwal. He’s being remembered as a great man and sheriff's deputy as well as a trailblazer within Texas law enforcement, being the first Sikh in the state to wear his turban while on duty.

WATCH LIVE: Funeral service of HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

The first funeral service to be held in his honor will be a Sikh religious ceremony set to begin at 10:30 a.m. It will be followed by a law enforcement ceremony that ‪begins at 11:30 a.m. Both services will take place at the Berry Center, which can hold up to 7,2000 people.

The public is encouraged to line up along the procession route to show support for the family. It will ‪start at 7:30 a.m. at 8500 Breen Road and Fairbanks in north Houston. From there, the procession will get on North Sam Houston Parkway West, then it will travel on 290 all the way up to Barker Cypress Road, where the Berry Center is located.

Today @HCSOTexas Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal will be laid to rest. There will be two services today at the @BerryCenter, a Sikh religious ceremony starting at 10:30a & a law enforcement ceremony starting at 11:30a. The community is welcome at both services. 💙@CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/lEO4rkT3nB — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) October 2, 2019

We are expecting a lot of people to show up to honor his life. If more people show up, organizers have arranged for Cy Fair’s FCU stadium to be used as an overflow location. In that case, organizers will be broadcasting the service on the stadium’s big screens.

Our whole community has come together to mourn this loss, especially hits hard for residents in the Copperbrook neighborhood where he served. One neighbor we spoke to says he became close to Dhaliwal over the years and the deputy felt like a family member to him.

“We are going to miss him so terribly," resident Oscar Coleman said. "We just hate that God took a good man too soon. That’s the only thing that we regret because we loved having him around and we are going to miss him terribly because he was so just integrated into our neighborhood.”

Support has been shown through vigils, memorials and generous donations. On Monday, Papa John’s Houston donated all of its profits to the officer's family. There were long wait times throughout the day, and the company decided to extend its offer ‪through Oct. 4. Just use the promo code "houstoncares" when you order.