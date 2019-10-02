How one local organization is changing the lives of those with sickle cell disease

Did you more than 3 million people in the United States have inherited the sickle cell trait? Debrilya Williams with the Sickle Cell Association of Texas Marc Thomas Foundation visits Morning Dose to share how her organization is providing the best care and sigh of relief for individuals affected by sickle cell.
