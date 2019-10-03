Border Report Tour correspondent Anna Wiernicki gives in-depth look inside 1,700 trek across US-Mexico border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nexstar Washington DC correspondent Anna Wiernicki visits Morning Dose after returning from a 10-day, 1,700-mile drive along the entire U.S.-Mexico border in search of insightful stories for BorderReport.com.

In recent years, the border has become an increasing focus as citizens of both countries search for solutions to issues such as illegal immigration, border security and so on. Reporting on border politics thousands of miles away at the Capitol, Wiernicki and her teammates wanted to hear firsthand what was happening at the border directly from the people, government officials and law enforcement agents living and working there.

Wiernicki shares her personal experience and the behind-the-scenes goings of the project with host Sharron Melton.