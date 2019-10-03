Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Hairgrove Elementary presents ‘Colors, Lines and Shapes’ and ‘DOT Masterpiece’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork from students around the Houston area. This week, we’re featuring work from students at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Hairgrove Elementary.

Our first piece is by fifth grader Jay Hernandez, and his piece is called "Colors, Lines and Shapes." For this piece, Jay says he got inspiration from an Astros shirt he was wearing.

Our second piece is by first grader Lupita Ramirez, and her piece is called "DOT Masterpiece," and she says she enjoys using different colors and painting. She also likes art because she just enjoys being creative.