Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Hairgrove Elementary presents ‘Still Life of Things’ and ‘Still Life of Shoes’

Posted 9:44 AM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:51AM, October 3, 2019

Each week, we feature student artwork from students around the Houston area. This week, we’re featuring work from students at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Hairgrove Elementary.

Our first piece was created by 4th grader Adelina Miguel and it's called "Still Life of Things." Adelina made the piece in her class with her art teacher Ms.  Gretchen Bell.

Our second piece was made by 4th grader Melody Garcia, and her piece is called "Still Life of Shoes." Melody says she loves art because it's calming, relaxing and fun. She says that every time she draws or paints, all her thoughts just slip away.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.