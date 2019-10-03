Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Hairgrove Elementary presents ‘Still Life of Things’ and ‘Still Life of Shoes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork from students around the Houston area. This week, we’re featuring work from students at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Hairgrove Elementary.

Our first piece was created by 4th grader Adelina Miguel and it's called "Still Life of Things." Adelina made the piece in her class with her art teacher Ms. Gretchen Bell.

Our second piece was made by 4th grader Melody Garcia, and her piece is called "Still Life of Shoes." Melody says she loves art because it's calming, relaxing and fun. She says that every time she draws or paints, all her thoughts just slip away.