Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on The Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Jersey Village High School.

Our first piece is by Lusian Olivares and it's called "Subconscious." Lusian was able to make this by just using a pen.

Our second piece is by Tiffany Martinez and it's called "The Triumph of Happiness." Tiffany made the piece by simply using pen in ink.