Pugs on the Bayou returns this month! Find out how you can help pug rescue efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PugHearts Houston Pug Rescue visited Morning Dose to talk about how pet lovers— especially pug fans — can change the life of a pug in need through foster parenting, adoption or attending an upcoming event.

Adoption and Intake Manager Erika Landers and Adoption Coordinator Angela Moebus brought two new furry friends, 10-month-old Iggy and 5-year-old Violet, to the studio. They were joined by Morning Dose host Trey Serna and his adorable pug, Cooper.

The nonprofit initiative is a foster-based program that saves pugs across the southern United States, including Texas and Louisiana, and then places these adorable recused pets into loving homes. At the moment, the organization has about 90 foster homes participating in the program.

"Our motto is we take any pug, in any condition, at any age, any time. We take any pug, period, regardless of their health," Landers said.

Pet lovers can find the pictures and bios of pugs in need of adoption at the PugHearts website. Of course, rescuers want to ensure these pugs are placed in a safe environment. The application process includes several steps including an at-home visit.

PugHearts is currently preparing for its annual event, Pugs on the Bayou, which will take place Oct. 19 at the Bayou City Event Center. The fundraiser will feature a lasagna dinner, desserts, a pug pen, auction and more. All sales will go directly to PugHearts.

"Last year, our vet bill was almost $400,000," Landers said. "We do everything we can for these dogs, we don't skimp out on any of the vet care."

Tickets are $40 for adults and $10 for children under age 13 when purchased online. Click here to buy tickets.