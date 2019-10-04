Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Hairgrove Elementary presents ‘Still Life of Flowers’ and ‘Still Life of Things’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork from students around the Houston area. This week, we’re featuring work from students at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Hairgrove Elementary.

Our first piece is by 5th grader Eduardo Ledezma, and his piece is called 'Still Life of Flowers.' Eduardo says he likes art because he enjoys mixing and making different colors. He also likes drawing and making things he sees.

Our second piece is by 5th grader Azaliah Porter. Her piece is called 'Still Life of Things,' and much like the other paintings she and her classmates did, they drew and painted things you see in your everyday life.