Emily Hawes of Bellaire High School is this week’s Class Act

It's a competitive world in high school volleyball, but Bellaire's Emily Hawes seems to have figured it out.

A senior at Bellaire high school with a 4.75 GPA and captain of the volleyball team, Emily has the respect of her coaches and teammates, but it didn't come easy.

Emily says there's, "definitely a lot of time management, learn as you go and sometimes taking a step back from like social stuff to make sure your work and volleyball is all going as planned.

But volleyball and school aren't her only activities

Her head coach all four years she's played for Bellaire, Ap Clarke says, "she volunteers whenever she has a spare time, which I'm not sure when she's got spare time because she's always playing high school volleyball, club volleyball or taking lessons.

She's an active member in FCA at Bellaire High School with a leadership role that puts her time management skills to the test and now all of this work throughout high school has caught the eye of a division one university. Next fall Emily will make the move to Oxford Mississippi to be the libero at Ole Miss.

Emily: "Oh that was a dream come true, like all my friends going through college apps right now...but finally finding the school where I loved the program and they wanted just as bad, it was amazing.

With a scholarship ready to go, all that's left is to complete her season.