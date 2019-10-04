Fitness Friday: Posterior Chain Excercise

Posted 10:57 AM, October 4, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:01AM, October 4, 2019

It’s Fitness Friday time! Have you heard of the posterior chain? Many have no idea what that even is! But you need to know if you care about avoiding injury, running faster, lifting heavier, burning more fat and improving your posture! Our own Lindsey Day caught up with fitness expert Titus Unlimited to help us out!

