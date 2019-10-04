Spooky Halloween-inspired drinks with Frank’s Americana Revival

Posted 11:15 AM, October 4, 2019, by

Halloween is quickly approaching! Do you have the perfect spells for your party?

Frank's Americana Revival shares some spooky-boos that could make your party spook-tacular!

Whiskey Jack Halloween Cocktail:

  • Red Breast Single Pot Irish Whiskey
  • Grapefruit juice
  • Rosemary simple syrup
  • Bitters
  • Club soda

Deathly Hallows:

  • Silver tequila or Mezcal
  • Cranberry, Orange, Lemon juices
  • Real Maple Syrup
  • Ginger Beer
  • Fresh Thyme

Corpse Reviver:

  • Gin
  • Lillet Blanc
  • Cointreau
  • Fresh lemon juice
  • Absinthe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.