Each week, we feature student artwork from students around the Houston area. This week, we’re featuring work from students at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Jersey Village High School.

Our first piece is by Lindsey Longoria and it's called "Entrance to the Zone." Lindsey made the piece using pencil.

Our second piece is by Charlotte Magness and it's called "Oh Deer." Charlotte made her piece using a black sharpie marker.