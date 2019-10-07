Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf talk ‘Nancy Drew’ reboot ahead of this week’s premiere on The CW 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone loves a great mystery and a new series on The CW, Nancy Drew, is giving us that mysterious twist on Oct. 9.

Kennedy McMann who plays "Nancy Drew" and Scott Wolf who plays "Carson Drew" share details on what people can expect on the series.

Nancy Drew is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college.

But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy’s nemesis from high school, George Fan; a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin; Nancy’s secret boyfriend, Ned “Nick” Nickerson; and amiable burnout Ace.

The five of them must team up to clear their own names – encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way. Nancy’s reawakening brings her into conflict with her widowed father, Carson Drew, who is dating Detective Karen Hart. And, when a supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has an astonishing connection to the long unsolved murder of a local girl.

Whether the ghost is here to help, or hinder Nancy remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Nancy’s going to have to unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to solve the crimes.

Nancy Drew airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. central on The CW.