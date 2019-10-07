Last day to register to vote! Do you know where to apply?

October 7th the last day to register to vote in order to participate in the Nov. 5 general election.
Voter Registrar for the nation's third largest county Ann Harris Bennett shared where eligible voters can register.
Voter registration applications can be dropped off at Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar's locations listed below:
- Downtown Houston; 1001 Preston St. Houston, Texas 77002
- Tomball; 101 S. Walnut St. Tomball, Texas 77375
- Humble; 7900 Will Clayton Pkwy. Humble, texas 77338
- Mickey Leland; 300 N. Shepherd Dr. Houston, Texas 77091
- Clay Road; 16715 Clay Rd. Houston,Texas 77084
- Spring Branch; 1721 Pech Rd. Houston, Texas 77055
- Bellaire; 6000 Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, Texas 77081
- Palm Center; 5300 Griggs Rd. Houston, Texas 77021
- Raul C. Martinez; 1001 SGT Macario Garcia Houston, Texas 77011
- Jim Fonteno; 14350 Wallisville Rd. Houston, Texas 77049
- Clinton F. Greenwood; 701 W. Baker Rd. Baytown, Texas 77521
- John Phelps; 101 S. Richey, Suite E. Pasadena, Texas 77506
- Kyle Chapman; 7330 Spencer Hwy. Pasadena, Texas 77505
- Scarsdale; 10851 Scarsdale Houston, Texas 77089
- Bay Area; 16603 Buccaneer Ln. Houston, Texas 77062