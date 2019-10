Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston residents are all too familiar with the damage that can follow a hurricane or intense tropical storm. Recently, Imelda left hundreds of homes in need of repairs and many vehicles flooded— some even abandoned in the street.

ClimaGuard founder Rahel Abraham visits Morning Dose to share details about her new invention designed to make your vehicle virtually flood proof. ClimaGuard is a temporary protective enclosure that is portable, recyclable, and of course, waterproof.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.