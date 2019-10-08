‘Batwoman’ stars Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy share behind-the-scenes action of new superwoman show 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your favorite super heroine is taking over the c-w in a new series you've all been waiting or fighting for! Rachel Skarsten and Meagan Tandy have a live chat with Morning Dose to discuss The CW's new series "Batwoman."

About the show...

Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham's new vigilante. But in order to help her family and her city, she'll have to become the one thing her father loathes— a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her closest allies, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol for hope.

"Batwoman" airs Sundays at 7 p.m. central on The CW.