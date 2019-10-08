Famous ‘Houston Strong’ mural to get record-breaking, light-up makeover…but it’ll only last one night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sebastien "Mr. D" Boileau is a Houston street artist. He's got murals all over town, including a big one you've likely seen on Fannin Street in midtown Houston, it's called the "Preservons la Creation." Mr. D says that street art is a type of art that doesn't last long because of things like weather, buildings getting re-painted or torn down. So the fact that this mural has lasted so long is a pretty big deal.

To celebrate the five-year anniversary of the mural, he teamed up with other local artists for a big event that will include the largest projection mapping art installation on a mural in the history of Houston.

According to projection artist Taylor Knapps, projection art is art that you make with a projector. So rather than painting a picture, you're painting a picture temporarily using the light from a projector.

But their big plans to celebrate the five-year anniversary back in May had to be cancelled due to weather, and much of their projection equipment was damaged in the rain. But in true Houston Strong form, they're determined to make it happen again. They'll be doing the projection art project again on Oct. 11 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The mural is located in at 2815 Fannin St.

