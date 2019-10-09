HPD cruiser hits, kills 29-year-old father on bicycle while going to ‘suicide in progress’ call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The bicyclist killed in an overnight crash involving a police cruiser en route to an emergency in northeast Houston has been identified as a 29-year-old father and local auto mechanic by family members.

The bicyclist's step-father and his mother, Catreenia Sauls, said they had just spoken with Dwayne Foreman moments before he headed out to grab dinner.

"I didn't know that was going to be the last time I seen my baby," his mother said. "I just let my baby go get him something to eat, and I didn't think that was going to be the last time I saw my baby."

HPD said two officers were headed southbound on N. Wayside near Ritz Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday when the crash happened. The unit was responding to a suicide in progress, police said.

The whole incident was captured on dash cam video belonging to a man whose vehicle was parked in the parking lot of a convenience store across the street. In the video, the cyclist is seen out in the road when the patrol comes through the intersection.

🎥DASH CAM owner shares video of @houstonpolice cruiser fatally striking a bicyclist while responding to call in northeast Houston late Tuesday night. WATCH FULL STORY || https://t.co/Y2pZFA2bNy #HouNews pic.twitter.com/QRrdfmPN51 — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) October 9, 2019

"I jumped out of my truck, and everybody said 'he just hit somebody," the man said. "When they ran down their, he had hit the little boy, but right after he hit him, my dash cam picked up everything. And right after he hit him, he turned his lights on."

Houston Police Department Asst. Chief Henry Gaw said the officers were responding to what they consider a "Code 2" call, which requires a rapid response. He said it's up to the officers to decide if they will use lights and sirens in this situation.

“It’s very tragic," Gaw said. "I offer my sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Again, that’s all under investigation right now and if we find that the officers were at fault in any way such form or fashion, they will be held accountable also.”

Chief @Henry_Gaw Briefing on Fatal Crash at 6900 North Wayside https://t.co/pol3h7kiak — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 9, 2019

Investigators are working to gather more video of the incident. They will then calculate how fast the patrol car was going and will be working to determine who is at fault in this.

"It's not easy losing a child. I just lost my grandma, in April, and I'm still grieving, over my grandma and I can't take no more," Sauls said. "Now, they done took my child from me. I'm going to miss my baby. I'm going to miss him."