Ronald Triplette of Shadow Creek High School is this week’s Class Act

His coach calls him a tough-run-stopper and a leader at Shadow Creek High School in Alvin ISD.

The reason Ronald Triplette plays football goes beyond his love of the game, he’s determined to be a role model for the next generation.

Around school, he is known as “Trip,” a driven student athlete and integral member of the sharks’ defense.

“He’s one of those guys that you know they’re going to hang around in the field house and we’ve got to make them go home sometimes, so extremely dedicated to being the very best he can be,” Coach Brad Butler said.

He’s played the game most of his life. Growing up in Hiram Clarke, Trip tells us football kept him out of trouble and his passion comes from wanting the best for the younger generation.

“Where I’m from, growing up, not too many people make it out,” the player said. “So knowing that I have the chance to play this sport and go to the next level is really the reason that I play this. Basically, to be a better example to the kids from where I’m from.”

His desire to be great has landed him a scholarship at Kansas State. His goal is to play in the NFL one day. He’s also interested in the criminal justice field.

“Kansas is really not what people think it is. It’s really nice out there they have a really good coaching staff and they’re really building a very good program, so Kansas State was a really good fit for me,” Triplette said.

No matter what the future holds for Trip, know he’ll be giving it his all for the people back home.

