‘School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls’ on stage at The Ensemble Theatre

Posted 9:01 AM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01PM, October 14, 2019

The Ensemble Theatre Artistic Director Eileen Morris and actress Chiemeri Osemele visit Morning Dose to talk about upcoming shows, including a powerful play based on real life events, "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls."

