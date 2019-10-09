‘School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls’ on stage at The Ensemble Theatre

The Ensemble Theatre Artistic Director Eileen Morris and actress Chiemeri Osemele visit Morning Dose to talk about upcoming shows, including a powerful play based on real life events, "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls."
