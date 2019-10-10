13-year-old recovering after being shot in possible gang-related incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A 13-year-old girl is recovering after being shot overnight. Houston police were called to the La Plaza apartments in the 5900 block of Glenmont Drive just after midnight Thursday.

When officers got there, they found a girl who had been shot in the shoulder. Authorities said the bullet went all the way through her shoulder. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

At this point, police say they have been told conflicting stories about the shooting and they believe this incident may be gang related.

There was a male with the girl when authorities arrived and another male witness who police have talked to.

“[Officers] can’t find any blood, they can’t find any shell casings or anything like that anywhere. The only evidence that we have of something occurring is of course the conflicting stories and the evidence that we have of a 13-year-old, the non-life threatening injury that she sustained," explained Assistant Chief Henry Gaw with the Houston police department.

Gaw went on to say they do believe the girl lives at the La Plaza apartment complex. They are also saying the girl was possibly in a missing persons report and that there are complex issues regarding the incident.