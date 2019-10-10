Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Jersey Village High School presents ‘A Diversity in Nature,’ ‘They Came in Pieces’

Posted 2:16 PM, October 10, 2019, by

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on The Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Jersey Village High School.

Our first piece is by Tiffany Martinez, and her piece is called "A Diversity in Nature," and she created this piece by only using a pencil.

Our second piece is by Charlotte Magness, and her piece is called "They Came in Pieces." To create this piece, she used only a pencil as well. Both Tiffany and Charlotte are students in Mr. Jason Daniel's art class.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.