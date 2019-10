Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on The Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Jersey Village High School.

Our first piece is by Cesar Martinez and it's called "My Abstract Feelings." He drew this piece in Mr. Jason Daniel's art class only using a pencil.

Our second piece is by Leslie Ramirez and it's called "Endless Loop." She's also a student in Mr. Daniel's art class, and she drew her piece only using a pencil as well.

