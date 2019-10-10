Formal criminal complaint filed against Mayor Sylvester Turner seeking phone records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — More trouble continues to brew for Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. A formal criminal complaint has been filed with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, accusing Turner of hiding his phone records. This all stems from the highly-paid intern with the Houston Airport System that recently came to light.

The latest complaint comes from Dolcefino Consulting, and it's accusing Turner of hiding his phone records. As you may recall, it was recently brought to light that Turner had an intern named Marvin Agumagu. He reportedly worked for the Houston Airport System and made $95,000 per year. Turner initially denied knowing the intern, but later acknowledged their connection.

This latest complaint is more than 300 pages long, but here are the main points.

It claims Turner is withholding his phone records, which should be made public, according to the Public Information Act. Cell phone records obtained by the law firm last year show a late night text message between Turner and the intern. The complaint goes on to say that they have evidence showing the records were improperly redacted.

It also claims Turner frequently uses his personal cell to conduct city business, and that he rarely uses his city cell phone. It's important to note that Texas law makes any government-related phone calls, even ones made on personal devices, subject to public information.

This is not the first complaint against Turner on this issue. Last week, candidate for Houston mayor, Tony Buzbee, called for an independent investigation into this matter. However, still no word from Mayor Turner on this latest complaint.