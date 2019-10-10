Inside the largest design showroom in Texas with world-recognized designer Bill Stubbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston has made the switch from summer to autumn, so it could be time spice thing up...other than your latte. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe met with notable interior designer Bill Stubbs at the largest single-standing showroom in Texas for ideas that will bring the charm and comfort of fall into your home.

Stubbs is ranked among the top 100 interior designers and architects in the world. During their visit, Stubbs guideded Flecknoe in transforming a space using items for less than $30.

One of his ingenious design tips: how about a bowl of three dozen fresh apples versus fresh flowers?

"Not all of us can afford to buy flowers every single week. It's a luxury if you can," Stubbs said. "But [apples] will last you for two months, so fresh apples. It's something fresh. It's something you can actually eat, not that I ever do because I just like the way they look."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Ladco Design Center opened its doors as a family-owned company, now employee-owned, more than 50 years ago and is among the largest design trade showrooms in the nation. The center features an array of design concepts ranging from the traditional to contemporary, and everything in between. The business is 'to the trade,' which means it's only accessible to professional architects, designers and other industry professionals.

The showroom is currently working with more than 150 vendors, Showroom Manager Kelly San said. She and her team keep a vetted lists of designers and other professionals available to assist individuals looking to decorate their homes.

"We can put you in touch with the designers that best suits your needs, your budget, your aesthetic and all the other considerations you might have for your project," San said.