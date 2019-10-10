‘Mary Poppins’ on stage at Kinder HSPVA this weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe goes behind-the scenes of the Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts production of "Mary Poppins," the school's biggest production to date! She meets stars senior Anna Miller ("Mary Poppins") and junior Luca Jarosz ("Bert") as well as the rest of the cast as the aspiring actors prepare for their big weekend.

"Mary Poppins" will be on stage at Kinder HSPVA for the following nights:

October 11 at 7 p.m.

October 12 at 7 p.m.

October 13 at 2 p.m.

October 18 at 7 p.m.

October 19 at 7 p.m.

October 20 at 2 p.m.

Click here for more information and tickets.

