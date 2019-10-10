Texas Renaissance Festival is back! Here’s everything you need to know

Posted 6:11 AM, October 10, 2019, by

One of the state's most time honored traditions, the Texas Renaissance Festival has returned for its 45th season. Morning Dose welcomes a royal guest, the King, to the studio for a showcase of the various sweets and eats from the fairgrounds multiple world-themed food courts.

Each year, the festival attracts thousands of people from festival goers, a variety of artisans, craftsmen and vendors. They come to the 55-acre fairground to enjoy food, entertainment, cosplay, camping and lots of shopping.

The Texas Renaissance Festival will runs every weekend from now until Dec. 1.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.