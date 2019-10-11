‘Big Game Bound’ Week 6: NFC West the best?

“Big Game Bound” Week 6 includes correspondents from Cleveland, Seattle and San Francisco. Ty Hallock breaks down the Bears vs Packers game and gives us his new Top 5 teams. Our Big Guest is the director of the NFL Documentary “A Lifetime of Sundays”, Joe Lavine. And Bob Harris has Fantasy Football advice.

