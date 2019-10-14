‘Ben Desoto: For Art’s Sake’ documentary shows Houston music scene through new lens

October 14, 2019

'Ben Desoto: For Art's Sake' co-executive producer Andrew Benavides visits Morning Dose to talk about his upcoming documentary, which focuses on the history of the Houston music scene through the lens of legendary photographer Ben DeSoto.

