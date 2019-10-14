Found abused and deformed, Gus is now an ambassador for rescue dogs everywhere

Posted 10:36 AM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38AM, October 14, 2019

Gus was about 10 months old when he was found with a shoestring tied around his neck. A year following his rescue, Gus and his new owner Anna Barbosa visit Morning Dose to talk about journey recovery and his new role as an ambassador to rescue dogs everywhere.

