Found abused and deformed, Gus is now an ambassador for rescue dogs everywhere

Gus was about 10 months old when he was found with a shoestring tied around his neck. A year following his rescue, Gus and his new owner Anna Barbosa visit Morning Dose to talk about journey recovery and his new role as an ambassador to rescue dogs everywhere.
