HISD’s Kashmere Gardens Elementary presents “Nature”

Posted 11:22 AM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36AM, October 14, 2019

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on The Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at HISD's Kashmere Gardens Elementary.

Our first piece is by fifth grader Tierra Turner, and her piece is called "Nature." Tierra says for this piece, she used colors and things that relate to nature to paint her chameleon.

Our second is by third grader Kameron Anderson. His piece was also a nature piece, and for it, Kameron says he used complimentary colors to make his flower stand out.

