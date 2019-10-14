Prairie View A&M ‘iFlewPVU’ fundraiser

Posted 10:21 AM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38AM, October 14, 2019

iFlewPVU organizer Chandra Henson-Whittaker visits Morning Dose to talk about how students can arrive at homecoming via helicopter as part of a creative fundraiser.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.